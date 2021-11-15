Ballet fans won't want to miss The Snow Queen

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 22.
Join Ballet Theatre UK in their beautiful retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale ballet, The Snow Queen early next year.
This spectacular production follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell.Gerda’s fantastic adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen North where she encounters a band of gypsys, enchanted reindeer, and a mysterious and reclusive Lapland woman.Gerda is told by the mysterious woman to continue traveling north, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice.Only Gerda’s love for Kay can release him from the spell and break the Snow Queen’s curse of eternal winter.
Ballet Theatre UK's renowned company of international dancers, beautiful costumes and glittering stage sets combine to create a magnificent spectacle, all set to a glorious and magical score.
Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for what should be a memorable visit to the venue, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk