New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 19.

Classical Ballet and Opera House is to bring its touring production of Swan Lake to the area soon.

A timeless ballet with exquisite dancing, Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other.

Swan Lake is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

From the opulent splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where majestic swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all, featuring the magnificent musical score by Tchaikovsky.

Swan Lake captures, like no other ballet, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.

For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk