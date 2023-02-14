Romeo And Juliet

Ballet Theatre UK will be visiting the city centre venue for a performance in March with their passionate portrayal of one of the world’s greatest love stories, Romeo and Juliet.

Returning by popular demand, this theatrical production tells the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers with astonishing grace and heart-breaking intimacy.

Ballet fans won't want to miss the touring production of Romeo And Juliet when it comes to Lincoln's New Theatre Royal soon.

During the opulent Capulets’ ball, our lovers meet, sparking a fateful series of events. Follow the young couple as they experience the greatest of romances, right through to their tragic final embrace.

Stunning costumes and innovative stage sets transport you to Renaissance Verona where our tragic tale unfolds.

From the balcony scene's elated pas de deux to the lovers' heart-breaking ends, Romeo and Juliet promises to be an audience favourite.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk