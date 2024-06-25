Bands set to do battle at event
Hosted by Lincolnshire-based Community Interest Company, Not That Kind of CIC, in collaboration with Shug Recording Studios and Yellowbelly Records, the event on July 13 at The Red Lion in Ruskington aims to improve the music and arts scene for young people in Lincolnshire.
Musicians aged 19 and under from around the area will compete for bragging rights, prizes, and a full recording session with professional production and mixing courtesy of Shug Recording Studios of Sleaford, in front of a live audience and judging panel of music industry professionals. This includes Shug Studios owner and Soaper drummer Karina Palmer, Cullen Gaskell, cofounder of Lincolnshire independent record label Yellowbelly Records, and guitarist and vocalist for Lincolnshire band Scarlet Joy, Sophia Woodcraft.
Each band will perform a 15-minute set of original songs and covers.
If you are in a band and aged 19 or under and would like to perform, get in touch through Facebook and Instagram @NotThatKindOfCIC – applications close June 30 and are subject to availability. You can also call 07761 999573, or email [email protected] for queries.
There is no entry fee but donations are invited. Proceeds go into arts and culture opportunities for young people.