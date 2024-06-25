Bands set to do battle at event

Bands will do battle at the Red Lion, Ruskington, to win a full recording session at Shug Studios in Sleaford.

Fans of live music can enjoy an afternoon of entertainment supporting young local talent in a battle of the bands next month.

Hosted by Lincolnshire-based Community Interest Company, Not That Kind of CIC, in collaboration with Shug Recording Studios and Yellowbelly Records, the event on July 13 at The Red Lion in Ruskington aims to improve the music and arts scene for young people in Lincolnshire.

Musicians aged 19 and under from around the area will compete for bragging rights, prizes, and a full recording session with professional production and mixing courtesy of Shug Recording Studios of Sleaford, in front of a live audience and judging panel of music industry professionals. This includes Shug Studios owner and Soaper drummer Karina Palmer, Cullen Gaskell, cofounder of Lincolnshire independent record label Yellowbelly Records, and guitarist and vocalist for Lincolnshire band Scarlet Joy, Sophia Woodcraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each band will perform a 15-minute set of original songs and covers.

If you are in a band and aged 19 or under and would like to perform, get in touch through Facebook and Instagram @NotThatKindOfCIC – applications close June 30 and are subject to availability. You can also call 07761 999573, or email [email protected] for queries.