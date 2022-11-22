Legendary TV star Basil Brush launched the music video for his Christmas charity single in Sleaford on Friday night.

Director and song writer Chris Clark and the premiere showing of Basil Brush's new charity music video.

The famous fox teamed up with Sleaford director and song writer, Chris Clark, who has penned numerous popular Christmas tunes in recent years.

They got together for several days in April shooting the video at Rauceby Hall pulling in fellow children’s TV heroes of past generations including Muffin the Mule, Mr Blobby, Hacker T Dog and George, Zippy and Bungle from Rainbow to contribute cameos for the story, plus many more added later.

The well-attended big premiere screening of ‘Boom! Boom! It’s Christmas Again’ was staged at Watergate Yard bar in Sleaford on Friday night after Chris completed the production of the finished piece. He is also responsible for writing the song and instrumentation having approached Basil for the latest charity collaboration. Although there have been tasters in advance, this was the first full showing of the 12-minute, full-length video, he said, now available to view on Youtube.

As well as the full screening they showed a behind the scenes collection of out-takes, chatting about how it was put together and thanking everyone who has contributed.

Basil was unable to make it in person as he is currently in rehearsals for pantomime, but appeared via video link and it was all followed by a pre-Christmas party.

Chris said: “I heard lots of laughter in the right places, which is always a good sign. I had lots of people come up to me at the end to give lots of admiration which is really lovely.

“It was lovely to see so many people enjoying it and getting in the Christmas spirit early.”

Basil Brush shooing his Christmas music video at Rauceby Hall with Chris Clark.

The video is now out and the single is coming out on Friday (November 25) so people can get it on download platforms or pre-order on iTunes. Proceeds go to Save the Children and Shooting Star Chase Children’s Hospice. For the next few weeks – “much to the horror of his wife and family” Chris said he would be busy doing lots of promotional work for the song. “We’ve got some pretty exciting things in the pipeline for appearances and if I can put Sleaford on the map as well, all the better.”