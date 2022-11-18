Legendary TV star Basil Brush is to launch the music video for his Christmas charity single in Sleaford tonight.

Basil Brush with Chris Clark.

The famous fox teamed up with Sleaford music video director, Chris Clark, who has penned numerous previous Christmas songs over the last few years.

They got together for several days in April shooting the video at Rauceby Hall, near Sleaford, pulling in fellow children’s TV heroes of past generations, Muffin the Mule, Mr Blobby, Hacker T Dog and George, Zippy and Bungle from Rainbow to contribute cameos for the story.

The big premiere screening of ‘Boom! Boom! It’s Christmas Again’ is being staged at 7pm at Watergate Yard bar in Sleaford tonight (Friday).

Most Popular

Basil Brush shooing his Christmas music video at Rauceby Hall with Chris Clark.

Advertisement

Chris has now completed the production of the finished piece, having also written the song and played the accompaniment for it. Although there have been tasters in advance, this will be the first full showing of the video, he said.

"Anyone can come along,” Chris said. “We are having the full screening then going to show a video giving a behind the scenes angle, chatting about how we made it and thanking everyone.”

Basil will not be able to make it in person but will be appearing via video link and it will be followed by a pre-Christmas party.

Chris said: “The video is coming out at the weekend and the single is coming out on November 25, so people can get it on download platforms or pre-order it on iTunes.

Advertisement