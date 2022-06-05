Beacons, dogs shows and a dove among highlights of jubilee around Sleaford so far

Kicking off proceedings. Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths, made the proclamation announcing the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations to begin on Thursday in the market place.

Proceedings kicked off on Thursday with the pre-written proclamation to announce the festivities. This included Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths addressing assembled residents and the Mayor Coun Linda Edwards-Shea in the market place.

These words were repeated by representatives in surrounding villages during the afternoon and evening as events were staged to mark the jubilee beacons being lit, which was set off by the Queen at Windsor.

An event with fun fair stalls, stilt walkers, balloon modellers, and a bagpiper playing the Queen’s favourite tune was held in the centre of Metheringham, however, the beacon could not be lit after a dove decided to nest in it!

Children in fancy dress for the jubilee event at Brant Broughton.

Parish council chairman Keith Parker explained: “We’ve known since nesting season started in March. She hatched two and we thought we would get away with it but surprised us with laying three more eggs. Her partner sits on the telephone wire over the road and they swap turns on the nest.

"They are protected species so there was no chance of lighting the beacon, so we bought a Tikki lantern and lit that instead.”

He said: “We must be famous as the only village that didn’t light the beacon!”

After holding a fun run for around 25 people on Thursday morning, South Kyme villagers held a get together over glasses of Pimms at their parish church that evening.

Twins Alfie and Amelia Dineen dressed as firefighters for the fancy dress contest at Brant Broughton Jubilee event.

Ade Chapman, one of a team of five organisers, explained they were lighting an electric ‘beacon’ on top of South Kyme Tower, to protect the ancient timbers from a naked flame.

Events across the four days were funded by the parish council and the Coronation Hall. This included a dog show at the hall on Friday with historic displays of photographs of agricultural life.

Another beacon was lit at Kirkby la Thorpe with cake served. The proclamation was read by resident and ex-Grenadier Guardsman John Bradbury.

At Ashdene care home in Sleaford, Jubilee celebrations were held on Thursday when the kitchen team outdid themselves with afternoon tea. Tara Stafford Allen sang and manager Jilly Hunt said: “One gentleman has been a bit under the weather but when the national anthem came on he stood upright very proudly and sang it all the way through. He has served in the RAF for many years so that was just wonderful to see. We had a raffle and raised £108 for the residents fund.”

Crowds gathered for the party on the green outside Brant Broughton village hall after the jubilee parade.

Sleaford Kesteven Rotary Club also donated a lot of plants and help to get the main garden Jubilee ready.

Families joined together for a fun teddy bears’ picnic at the Duke of Wellington in Leasingham on Friday, as well as looking around the village for a scarecrow trail.

Holdingham Grange care home in Sleaford held a jubilee party for 178 guests and residents, including cakes, fancy dress and entertainer.

Cranwell held a summer fair followed by fancy dress and sports on the field and Brant Broughton held a parade and gathered for a fancy dress competition, games, presentation of souvenir mugs and a raffle for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Children meet Brant Broughton fire crew at the jubilee party and parade.

Handing out souvenir mugs at Brant Broughton's platinum jubilee event. From left - Margaret Sanderson and Jane Garnett - one of the village's oldest residents.

Having a go at the crazy golf game during the jubilee sports and fair at Cranwell, six year old villager Eleanor.

A selfie with the Queen at Cranwell village hall event - organisers Kath Burke and Emma Kiteley-Connon.

Joining in the jubilee sports afternoon at Cranwell playing field, from left Darcy Standeven, aged three, Evie Ward, two and Tommy Ward, four, playing hook a duck.

Staff at Holdingham Grange care home in Sleaford dressed in Royal attire for their jubilee party for residents, family and friends.

Three generations of the Gutteridge family, from Sleaford with Holdingham Grange resident Bob Gutteridge, a former mobile grocer of the town.

Enjoying the jubilee party at Holdingham Grange, from left - Pete, Barbara, Paul, Tracey, Jacqui and guide dog Vinnie.

A fantastic jubilee cake produced by the catering team at Holdingham Grange care home for the residents' party.

Reading out the jubilee proclamation to South Kyme villagers ahead of the lighting of their beacon on the tower.

The jubilee beacon lights up on South Kyme Tower on Thursday evening as part of the start of celebrations. Villagers gathered for Pimms in the church yard ahead of the event.

The organising group for South Kyme's jubilee celebrations in the parish church ahead of the beacon lighting event.

South Kyme's jubilee festivities included a dog show on Friday. Puppy class winner Jennie Peacock with six-month-old tamaskan, Aulani, from Heckington Fen.

Also entered in the puppy and dog handler classes at South Kyme's jubilee dog show - village resident Alfie Hassell, aged five, with 12-week-old Jack Russell/Border terrier puppies Edie and Ruby.

Judging commences at the South Kyme jubilee dog show at the Coronation Hall on Friday.

Families came along to enjoy a teddy bear's picnic at the Duke of Wellington pub in Leasingham for the jubilee on Friday.

Leasingham held a scarecrow trail for the jubilee. here with Douglas and his Spitfire are, from left - Oscar Matthews, Frankie and Seb Dobson.

Another Royal jubilee scarecrow on the trail in Leasingham.

Royal scarecrows - the two Queen Elizabeths in the jubilee Leasingham scarecrow trail, created by Kaye Bristow.

Villagers celebrating the jubilee lighting in Kirkby la Thorpe.

The jubilee beacon alight at Kirkby La Thorpe.

The main jubilee beacon could be lit at Metheringham after a dove nested in it, pictured here with parish councillors Dave Parry and Keith Parker (chairman).

The dove on its nest in the beacon at Metheringham.

The dove on the nest in the jubilee beacon at Metheringham.

Pipe Major John Best of Grimsby and District Pipe Band, piping for the Metheringham beacon lighting and proclamation.

Fun at Metheringham's beacon lighting event. Eight year-old twins Bella and Olivia Pearson from the village with stiltwalking 'beefeaters'.

Jubilee celebrations at Ashdene care home in Sleaford.

Jubilee celebrations at Ashdene care home in Sleaford.