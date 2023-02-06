Beam Me Up promises top acts galore as new festival is staged this weekend at The Drill in Lincoln

Beam Me Up Festival

See Pale Blue Eyes at Lincoln's Beam Me Up Festival this weekend (Photo by Kal Lawrence)

The Drill, Lincoln, Saturday, February 10.

Beam Me Up has added a slew of local homegrown artists to the bill for the new music festival, coming up at The Drill, Lincoln, and then O2 Academy in Oxford February 11.

Coach Party, Opus Kink, Prima Queen and Pale Blue Eyes (pictured) play the main stage of both cities with a number of local acts handpicked to join the bill.

Playing in Lincoln on the Back to Mono stage will be Ben Simmons, Jaz Beeson, Talmont and Sukko and a special guest to be announced.

Indie rock quartet Coach Party have been acclaimed by the likes of Annie Mac, Huw Stephens, Steve Lamacq and Radio X’s John Kennedy who dubbed them as ‘primed to explode’.

Picked up by London label Chess Club famed for breaking new talent such as Wolf Alice and Jungle and with a well received EP under their belt, anticipation is high for their brand of pop, delivered with plenty of wit by this Isle of Wight band.

Already earning a reputation for their exhilarating live shows Opus Kink are a six-piece from Brighton who bring a brass-infused rock n roll to the stage.

There are plenty of acts to enjoy this weekend at the Beam Me Up music festival, being held at The Drill in Lincoln.

Label stable mate Prima Queen are an all-female indie/alternative rock band fronted by songwriting duo and best friends Louise Macphail (Bristol, UK) and Kristin McFadden (Chicago, USA).

Combining vulnerable and nostalgic story telling with light-hearted lyrical imagery, their bitter-sweet and gritty style draws influences from artists such as Alvvays, Julia Jacklin, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

Expect modernist pop music from Pale Blue Eyes, a trio who released their debut album with Full Time Hobby, the indie label that champions original and creative new music.

The sweet synth lines and metronomic guitar riffs give the album a transportive, mind-shifting mood and show the band reacting to difficult times by making an album that pulses with exhilaration, beauty and joy.

Joining the line-up on the Lincoln bill are L.A.Sunday and Midnight Rodeo.

Promoters Jake Pell (A New View Music) and Joe Davies (BTW Presents) are behind the new festival.