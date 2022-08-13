Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Drill, Lincoln, March 9, 2023.

Outlaw folk musician Beans on Toast will be touring again in the spring of 2023.

Following the runaway success of his extended UK tour earlier this year, the cult hero is already plotting his return with a “mahoosive ramble” in the works for 2023.

One man and his guitar with songs to sing and stories to tell, UK fans will be able to catch him performing at 30 of the country's finest independent venues throughout February and March.

Speaking about the upcoming Back On The Road tour Beans explained: “Folk music is an age-old art form, and it’s more relevant than ever in these wild and crazy modern times.

”You can expect an inspiring and entertaining gig, a relaxed and fun affair that leaves you feeling like you've met up with an old friend, and you're all the better for it.”

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, go to https://www.lincolndrill.co.uk/whats-on/