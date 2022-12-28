Beans On Toast

Beans On Toast will perform in March at The Drill in Lincoln

The Drill, Lincoln, March 9.

Outlaw folk musician Beans on Toast will be visiting the area in the spring as part of his “Back Out On The Road tour.

Advertisement

Following the runaway success of his extended UK tour in 2022, the cult hero is already plotting his return with a “mahoosive ramble” for 2023.

Most Popular

Advertisement

One man and his guitar with songs to sing and stories to tell, UK fans will be able to catch him performing at 30 of the country's finest independent venues throughout February and March.

Speaking about the upcoming tour Beans explained: “Folk music is an age-old art form, and it’s more relevant than ever in these wild and crazy modern times.

Advertisement

”You can expect an inspiring and entertaining gig, a relaxed and fun affair that leaves you feeling like you've met up with an old friend, and you're all the better for it.”

Details: For more on the gig and ticket availability, you can go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk

Advertisement