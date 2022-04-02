Before Breakfast to perform gig at Cafe Indiependent in Scunthorpe soon

Before Breakfast are touring their highly-praised new album I Could Be Asleep If It Weren’t For You and will be stopping at Café Indiependent, Scunthorpe, along the way.Melding mesmerising arrangements with grounded, impactful storytelling, the group’s first release is one to be marvelled at.The duo work alongside each other seamlessly, harmonising above classical leanings and dense motifs. When put to the stage, they are sure to amaze.Gina Walters and Lucy Revis fuse their classical knowledge and rich arrangements with raw expression and layer this with personal storytelling that explores feminist themes.The result is a spellbinding collection of songs, knitting together Lucy’s intricate cello with Gina’s expressively haunting vocals.