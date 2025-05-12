'Beguiling' all-female trio set to headline a concert at Louth church

Bringing 17th century and 18th century music to modern audiences is the aim of the latest show to be hosted by the Louth and District Concert Society.

Titled ‘Ye Gentle Spirits’, the concert will be staged at St James’s Church at 4 pm on Saturday, June 14.

It will feature The Portrait Players, an all-female trio who are graduates of the Royal Academy Of Music and the Guildhall School Of Music, both in London.

The trio comprises Claire Ward (soprano), Kristiina Watt (theorbo/lute) and Miriam Nohl (cello/viola de gamba), and they each work as freelance musicians with many of Europe’s leading orchestras and ensembles.

The Portrait Players, an all-female trio set to grace St James's Church in Louth at a music concert on Saturday, June 14.

These include the Orchestra Of The Age Of Enlightenment, the Academy Of Ancient Music, La Nuova Musica, the English Concert and the Monteverdi Choir.

The Portrait Players’ debut concert in 2023 was described by critics as “beguiling”, and many subsequent shows across the country have been similarly well received.

Upcoming engagements for 2025 include one at the renowned Buxton International Music Festival in Derbyshire in July.

At the Louth concert, the trio will perform an English repertoire inspired by Shakespeare and his contemporaries, such as fellow playwrights and poets John Dryden and Ben Jonson.

The concert will include music by composers and songwriters Henry Lawes and William Lawes, Robert Johnson, John Eccles and Henry Purcell.

Tickets, which include a complimentary glass of wine or a soft drink at the interval, are priced £18, although under-18s can attend free of charge.

Tickets are available at the door on the night or by visiting www.louthconcertsociety.uk