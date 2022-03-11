Belton House reopens mansion and extends opening times

The mansion, between Sleaford and Grantham, is currently open Friday to Monday, 12.30pm – 5pm, but the Trust says its team is very much looking forward to opening seven days a week later in the spring.

Visitors are invited to explore the upper ground and first floors at their own pace, and discover global treasures collected by generations of the Brownlow family. One item not to be missed is a seventeenth century lapis lazuli cabinet, veneered in the brilliant blue stone from Afghanistan, and thought to be the only one of its kind in the world.

Curator Fiona Hall has been designing improvements to the mansion visitor experience, such as the installation of additional lighting. This is a complex and sensitive process – introducing modern wiring into a 330-year-old house is no mean feat - but promises to bring to life some of the finest elements of the collection. New sofas and armchairs have also been introduced to the library where visitors are welcome to stay a while and take in their remarkable surroundings.

The south front at Belton House, Lincolnshire. The house was built in the 1680s and its designer is thought to be William Winde. Photo: National Trust Images/Megan Tay EMN-221103-181324001

Fiona Hall, Property Curator, said: “We are really excited to show visitors some of the changes we have been making over the winter. We’re starting to highlight the treasures in the house while developing new experiences that will be introduced over the coming months.”

Visitors can now continue the fun for longer, with outdoor opening times for the park, gardens and play areas extended to 5.30pm. The Stables Café and Shop close at 5pm. For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house.