Comedian Ben Elton is back on the road in 2024.

Lincoln Engine Shed, November 14.

The godfather of modern stand-up is going back on the road with a new live show – Authentic Stupidity - in 2024.

This follows the huge success of Ben Elton’s critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour in 2019, which marked his return to stand up after a 15-year hiatus.

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured - a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence.

Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity!

Ben Elton’s multi-award-winning career includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Upstart Crow), West End plays (Popcorn, Upstart Crow), West End musicals (We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game) and more.

Details: For more, see www.engineshed.co.uk