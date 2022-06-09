Best foot forward for stand-up star Hal Cruttenden in new touring show

One of the UK’s best loved stand-up comedians is back on tour with a brand-new show entitled It’s Best You Hear It From Me.After 21 years and 224 days, Hal's back being single. But it's all going to be fine. Instead of getting the therapy he clearly needs, he's made a cracking show about it. He's lost enough weight to almost get his wedding ring off and, while he may be flying solo, he's far from alone; he's got his grown-up daughters, his dogs and his divorce lawyer.Hal, and his soon to be ex-wife Dawn, are part of the surge in ‘grey’ divorces. His hair certainly is and hers changes colour so often that she’s not quite sure. But this show isn’t just for those who’ve been through divorce and single people who need cheering up. It’s also for blissfully happy couples who can’t imagine that their marriage will fail, and that smug look will be wiped off their face.