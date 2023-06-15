Check out the latest film screenings coming up at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, during June.

Cinema fans have plenty to look forward to between now and the end of the month with more screenings lined up at the Trinity Street-based venue.

On June 23, there’s a chance to see Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (PG).

In this film directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, 11-year-old Margaret moves to a new town and starts to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence.

The touching movie focuses on her relationships with her mum and grandma and looks at questions of identity and what brings meaning to life.

On the same day, you can see Love Again (12A), featuring a cast that includes singer Celine Dion.

A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.

