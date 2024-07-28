Don't miss the forthcoming film screenings for youngsters at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Family film screenings

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, during August.

A wonderful selection of family-friendly film screenings are to take place in the latter part of August at the Trinity Street-based venue.

First up, on August 21 and 23, will be the beloved Disney film Frozen (PG), which sees fearless optimist Anna team up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven in an epic journey to find Anna's sister Elsa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, on August 21, 22 and 24, there’s the chance to see Inside Out 2 (U), a sequel that features Riley entering puberty and experiencing new, more complex emotions as a result. As Riley tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.

In addition, there is a screening for A Bug's Life (U) on August 22. In the Disney-Pixar classic, Disney-Pixar classic, a misfit ant, looking for “warriors” to save his colony from greedy grasshoppers, recruits a group of bugs that turn out to be an inept circus troupe.

Details: For more on the screenings, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk​​​​​​​