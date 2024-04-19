Check out the latest movie screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity Street, Gainsborough.

There are more great screenings coming your way for movie fans in the area to enjoy.

Combat Wombat: Double Trouble (U) can be seen on Saturday, May 4, and is an Australian animated adventure in which a masked wombat superhero and her sidekicks band together to prevent the city from being trapped in the virtual world by a tech entrepreneur.Screening on the same day is Driveaway Dolls (15), directed and co-written by Ethan Coen. It is a comedy caper that follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up.

In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with inept criminals along the way.

Details: For more on what’s in store at the venue, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk