Big screen fun for movie fans at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough
Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity Street, Gainsborough.
There are more great screenings coming your way for movie fans in the area to enjoy.
Combat Wombat: Double Trouble (U) can be seen on Saturday, May 4, and is an Australian animated adventure in which a masked wombat superhero and her sidekicks band together to prevent the city from being trapped in the virtual world by a tech entrepreneur.Screening on the same day is Driveaway Dolls (15), directed and co-written by Ethan Coen. It is a comedy caper that follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up.
In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with inept criminals along the way.
Details: For more on what’s in store at the venue, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
