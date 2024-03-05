Big screen magic with these film screenings at Trinity Arts Centre

Check out these latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Get ready for the latest batch of unmissable film screenings at the Trinity Street-based venue.

On Saturday, March 9, you can see Priscilla (15), directed by Sofia Coppola and based on the book co-written by Priscilla Presley.

It looks at what happened when the young Priscilla Beaulieu met Elvis Presley, already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar.

Also on March 9, there’s a screening of The Boy And The Heron (12A), a semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki, starring Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe and Florence Pugh.

Finally, on Sunday, March 10, there will be a filmed and streamed performance of the touring production of Titanic The Musical (12A).The multi-award winning show is a stunning and stirring production, based on the real people aboard the infamous and ill-fated ship.

Details: For more on how to get tickets you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk