Blackpool Tower organist to perform at Woodhall's Coronation Hall

John Bowdler at the Wurlitzer in Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The September ‘Music for Woodhall’ concert will be held on Friday September 6 and will feature Blackpool Tower organist John Bowdler.

Born and educated in Wigan, John has been playing the organ since the age of eight.

He has been one of the team of resident organists at the famous Tower Ballroom since 1987, a position he took up at the age of 16 straight from school.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to his commitments at The Tower, John travels the length and breadth of the country every year covering thousands of miles, undertaking concerts for organ societies and social groups, as well as playing for dance events. He also makes several appearances at organ festivals across the UK.

John’s unique playing style means he is always in demand for both ballroom dancers and diehard fans of organ music.

In 2017 John celebrated his 30th year playing the famous Wurlitzer organ at Blackpool Tower. John remembers taking part in the celebrations for The Tower’s 100th anniversary when The Queen came to visit the historic landmark. More recent memories include playing the quickstep for Rory Bremner and his former Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Erin Boag, in the TV series Great British Views.

The concert at Coronation Hall, Spa Road, LN10 6PZ. starts at 7.30pm. Admission for visitors is £8.

For further details call 07419 998158 or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.