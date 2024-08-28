Blackpool Tower organist to perform at Woodhall's Coronation Hall
Born and educated in Wigan, John has been playing the organ since the age of eight.
He has been one of the team of resident organists at the famous Tower Ballroom since 1987, a position he took up at the age of 16 straight from school.
In addition to his commitments at The Tower, John travels the length and breadth of the country every year covering thousands of miles, undertaking concerts for organ societies and social groups, as well as playing for dance events. He also makes several appearances at organ festivals across the UK.
John’s unique playing style means he is always in demand for both ballroom dancers and diehard fans of organ music.
In 2017 John celebrated his 30th year playing the famous Wurlitzer organ at Blackpool Tower. John remembers taking part in the celebrations for The Tower’s 100th anniversary when The Queen came to visit the historic landmark. More recent memories include playing the quickstep for Rory Bremner and his former Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Erin Boag, in the TV series Great British Views.
The concert at Coronation Hall, Spa Road, LN10 6PZ. starts at 7.30pm. Admission for visitors is £8.
For further details call 07419 998158 or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.