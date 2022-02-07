Blast from the past when top Buddy Holly tribute comes to Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre

Check out Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, March 6.

The arrival at the venue of this high quality tribute show to the late, great, Buddy Holly is not to be missed by the legend’s many fans in the area.This breathtaking show has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe, from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden and is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to the music and dancing in the aisles.It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.The show rarely pauses for breath and is arguably the most compelling concert of its kind. The hits just keep on coming - That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much, much more.

Details: For more, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Alan Howard

