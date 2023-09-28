Register
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Blast from the past when Voodoo Room gig takes place at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Voodoo Room
By Steve Eyley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST
Voodoo RoomVoodoo Room
Voodoo Room

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 7.

Music fans across the region are counting down the days until the return to the Trinity Street-based venue of popular performers Voodoo Room.

Celebrating the incredible music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream, Voodoo Room are a stunning high energy ‘power trio’ featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians.

Most Popular

    Just like their forebears, Voodoo Room are a classic three-piece.

    Their mission is to deliver the all-time great Hendrix, Clapton and Cream numbers, with the passion and energy worthy of these true masterpieces.

    This show is beyond any tribute, it’s a celebration of pure power trio class.

    With standing ovations now very much the norm, don’t miss the opportunity to experience the thrill of this musical ride as it was back then.Come and enjoy the magic of Voodoo Room.

    Details: For more on ticket availability for the gig, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Jimi Hendrix