Blast from the past with Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Trinity Arts Centre

A tribute gig by Buddy Holly and the Cricketers in Gainsborough is not to be missed

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 11.

Get ready for a musical journey down memory lane with this hit-packed blast of nostalgia.

This breathtaking tribute show has rock ’n’ rolled its way in the hearts of audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden and is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to the music and dancing in the aisles.

It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys guested on BBC One's Saturday night live programme, The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton.

The show rarely pauses for breath as the hits just keep on coming – That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and more.

Details: For more, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/buddy-holly-the-cricketers/