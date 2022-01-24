Blast from the past with Lipstick On Your Collar at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

See Lipstick On Your Collar at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, February 3.

This exciting live music show has been wowing theatre audiences across the country and is set to lift the roof off The Baths Hall, playing an array of classic hits on a vintage filled nostalgic trip through the golden age of pop.|From Rock Around The Clock and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in 1955, through to the Beat Group sounds of the Beatles led British Invasion, and beyond, you can expect soaring vocals, sweeping harmonies, outstanding musicianship, spinning basses and flaming pianos.The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw and many more musical legends.The two-hour show is performed by a full live band, leading audiences on a toe tapping, fun-filled musical journey through yesteryear.

Details: For more, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

