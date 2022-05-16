Lipstick On Your Collar has been wowing theatre audiences across the country and is set to lift the roof off the New Theatre Royal, playing an array of classic hits on a nostalgic trip through the golden age of pop.From Rock Around The Clock and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in 1955, through to the Beat Group sounds of the Beatles led British Invasion, and beyond, expect soaring vocals, sweeping harmonies, outstanding musicianship, spinning basses and flaming pianos.The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, Cilla Black, Sandie Shaw and many more.Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and styles of the time, the show is performed by a full live band, leading audiences on a toe tapping, fun-filled musical journey.