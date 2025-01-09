Blasts from the past for all to enjoy when That'll Be The Day returns to area

​That’ll Be The Day

The hugely popular music nostalgia show is back on the road for 2025. Experience the ultimate fusion of rock 'n' roll, pop, and comedy in the UK's longest-running theatre show. Come along for a spectacular journey through music history, running from the 50s to the 80s. Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate fusion of rock 'n' roll, pop, and comedy with That'll Be The Day. Fans from across the area can experience a captivating journey through music history, filled with electrifying performances and iconic tunes. This unforgettable show combines talent, energy, passion, and nostalgia, allowing you to sing, laugh, and dance along to the greatest hits of the past. Don't miss out on this spectacular celebration of rock and pop that will leave you wanting more.