Blasts from the past when Music Masters return to Gainsborough venue
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 25.
Music Masters are a five-piece vocal/instrumental group with a wealth of experience behind them, performing the length and breadth of the UK over many years.
Their return to the Trinity Street-based is an eagerly-awaited visit.
They have put together a show featuring some of the best songs and instrumental pieces from the 50s and 60s, a time when popular music swept the whole world, and changed a generation of music lovers forever.
Take a trip down memory lane, and relax to the melodic sounds of The Shadows, sing along to songs by the ultimate British pop stars of the time Cliff Richard and Billy Fury, not forgetting music featured in their show from the great British groups of that era including The Beatles, The Fortunes, Gerry & The Pacemakers, and many more iconic pop stars shaping the sound of the 60s.
Details: For more go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.