Bold and brilliant performer Joshua Burnell is to hit the road again

Joshua Burnell
By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
See Joshua Burnell in live action when he visit Lincolnshire in November (Photo by Elly Lucas)
See Joshua Burnell in live action when he visit Lincolnshire in November (Photo by Elly Lucas)

Southside, Lincoln, November 4.

The inimitable folk-pop rocker is to embark on a tour of the UK, including a visit to the former St Katherine’s Church.

As people with vivid imaginations go, the bold and brilliant singer-songwriter and musician has to be right up there.

The York-based performer’s love of fantasy, sci-fi, folklore and fairy tales, heroes and villains, sorcery and the supernatural is something that informs his fresh take on contemporary chamber pop.

Winner of the Rising Star accolade in the 2020 Folking Awards, Burnell is an extraordinary talent, seemingly with his own musical time machine – able to teleport listeners back into a rich, retro past or into a bold, other-worldly future.

Unpredictable and indefatigable, Burnell is not just a highly original songwriter but also an accomplished multi-instrumentalist.

Details: For more, see joshuaburnell.co.uk.

