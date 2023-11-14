Bonfire Night display goes ahead at Sleaford Rugby Club

The weather may have been rainy but families still turned out to enjoy the Bonfire Night fun and fireworks at Sleaford Rugby Club on Saturday evening.
There were fireworks, a funfair, food stalls, a live DJ and bar at the sports ground in East Road.
Some opted to shelter in their vehicles to watch the display.
Although there was limited parking on site due to rain-soaked pitches, most parked nearby.
1. L-R Melissa Shaw, Sophie Nicholson 8, Jennifer Shaw, Lorraine McLaughlin
L-R Melissa Shaw, Sophie Nicholson 8, Jennifer Shaw, Lorraine McLaughlin Photo: David Dawson
2. Daniel Hutson and CAz Htson with Charlotte Hutson 3 of Sleaford
Daniel Hutson and CAz Htson with Charlotte Hutson 3 of Sleaford Photo: David Dawson
3. L-R Tracey Dale, William Dale 10, Richard Murray, Beatrice Murray 7, Annabelle Murray 10 of Sleaford
L-R Tracey Dale, William Dale 10, Richard Murray, Beatrice Murray 7, Annabelle Murray 10 of Sleaford Photo: David Dawson
4. mssp-041123-10.JPG
Families loving the fireworks despite the damp weather at Sleaford Rugby Club. Photo: David Dawson