Boston band featured by Rolling Stone and Kerrang! to play hometown gig supported by Utah Saints member

Boston-band MOSKITO.

MOSKITO is to play The Grid (formerly The Pilgrim Lounge), in York Street, on Friday, November 11.

The group play indie, punk and rock music.

A spokesman for the gig said: “MOSKITO are a fever-inducing cacophony of dark melodies, mixed with abrasive yet tender sounds. A pair of brothers front the stage, tapping into an infectious chemistry that spearheads a powerful, confident stage presence amongst the quintet.

“With their mammoth riffs and haunting melodies, the band have caused pandemonium on their first run of sold out shows and have received features and plays from industry heavyweights such as Rolling Stone, Rock Sound, Planet Rock, Kerrang! MOSKITO are quickly making a name for themselves.”

The hometown show next month coincides with the release of the band’s latest single, Sweet Fruit.

They will be joined by special guests Call to the Faithful and Northern Captives and there will be DJ sets from Circa and Tim Garbutt of Utah Saints.

The gig on Friday, November 11, is due to run from 7pm to 11.45pm.

Tickets for the evening are priced at £8 (or £7 in advance, plus booking fee) and are available at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Peterborough/The-Grid/MOSKITO--The-Grid-Boston/36183116/

Attendees must be aged 18 years old or over to attend.