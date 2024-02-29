Bouncers are ready to hit stage in revival of classic John Godber comic play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 7 to 9.

Theatre fans are counting down the days until this hit play visits.

The John Godber Company presents the iconic Bouncers, following its hit 2023 tour. Written by John Godber, Bouncers originally premiered at the Edinburgh Festival in 1977.

Bouncers is not to be missed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon. (Photo by Ian Hodgson)

Since then, it has become one of the most performed plays in the UK, won multiple awards internationally, and was even named as one of The National Theatre’s ‘Plays of the Century’.

The classic comedy and northern favourite, directed by Jane Thornton, follows four bouncers as they relive a night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80s.

Hilarious, vulgar, and highly physical, the play has become an international sensation, eye-wateringly funny, celebratory, and relevant as it ever was.With a pumping 80s soundtrack, this updated production takes audiences back to when disco was king, and everyone lived for the weekend.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk