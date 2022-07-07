Boycott will play plenty of shots in one-man show at Plowright Theatre

Sir Geoffrey Boycott (Photo credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, September 21.

This rearranged show features one of English cricket’s greatest players – and most forthright pundits.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Yorkshire legend, Sir Geoffrey Boycott OBE scored 8,114 runs in a Test career spanning 18 years and 108 matches for his country.

He established himself as one of the best opening batsmen that England has ever had. He retired from the sport in 1986 and went on to become a successful cricket speaker and commentator for organisations such as the BBC, Channel 4 and Cricket on 5.

Boycott is a popular after-dinner speaker who draws large audiences.

He retired from commentating in 2020 and is looking forward to greeting audiences around the country on his new theatre tour.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com