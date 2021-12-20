Professor Brian Cox can be seen in two shows at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, January 25 and 26.

Having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out world tour, Professor Brian Cox is back with a brand new show for 2022.Horizons takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become.Venues will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist?How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? Brian will again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the observable Universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of 10,000 people while wearing an old cardigan.

For more, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

