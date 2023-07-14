Register
Bridesmaids Of Britain bring the laughs to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Bridesmaids Of Britain
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
Expect plenty of laughs in Bridesmaids Of BritainExpect plenty of laughs in Bridesmaids Of Britain
Expect plenty of laughs in Bridesmaids Of Britain

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 2.

Bridesmaids of Britain is arriving in the area soon and is not to be missed by comedy fans.

Get ready for this hilarious show that promises to be the girls’ night out to remember.

    Becky is the overly loyal maid-of-honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Sarah, on a wild ride down the road to matrimony.

    Things go awry as competition between Becky and Sarah’s new BFF (best friend forever) Tiffany (she’s so gorgeous you would just hate her) over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the wedding planning that has been in the making since primary school.

    Prepare yourselves for dance-offs/sing-offs and eventually shout-offs at the “hen do of the year”... held in a caravan.

    Will this wedding story have a happy ending, or will these best friends rip each other apart?

    Grab your pals for a hilarious night out filled with laughter and tears.

    For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

