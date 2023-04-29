Register
Britpop aces Suede add gig at Lincoln Engine Shed to their latest tour dates

Suede

By Steve Eyley
Published 30th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
Suede have announced they are coming to Lincoln Engine Shed in December. (Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)Suede have announced they are coming to Lincoln Engine Shed in December. (Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)
Suede have announced they are coming to Lincoln Engine Shed in December. (Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)

Lincoln Engine Shed, December 10.

Suede have added four extra UK shows to their Autofiction tour, including one at Lincoln Engine Shed.

The extra dates are to meet the huge demand surrounding the success of Suede’s ninth studio album Autofiction.

    Debuting at number two in the UK Albums Chart and marking Suede’s highest charting LP since 1999’s Head Music, the album was released to widespread critical praise and excitement.

    Suede recently announced a new project titled Suede30, a timely reminder how the band’s debut album had such a powerful effect on British music from the outset.

    Their visceral and elegant songwriting led to an instant critical and commercial triumph. Suede’s eponymous debut shot to number one in the UK Album Charts upon its release, winning the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.engineshed.co.uk

