Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene not to be missed at Lincoln Engine Shed

Check out Ocean Colour Scene when they come to the area soon.

Ocean Colour Scene

​Engine Shed, Lincoln, August 2.

The indie rock legends are not to be missed when they come to the venue soon.

Ocean Colour Scene’s rip-roaring live shows have long been one of the most extraordinary sights in modern rock - communal outpourings of hope and joy which boast the most life-affirming singalongs you’ll ever hear.

OCS remain one of the most successful and most loved bands of the modern era. Having spent six years fine-tuning their sound, they lit up the Britpop party, chalking up three Top Five albums - Moseley Shoals, Marchin’ Already and One From The Modern, and a run of nine successive Top 20 singles including The Riverboat Song.

In the years since they’ve honed their craft in the spirit of the soul, folk and blues greats who inspired them, returning the favour in 2018 when they took Martha Reeves and The Vandellas out on tour.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.engineshed.co.uk