Brothers' tribute to their musical legend dad, Lonnie Donegan, at Louth theatre

A heartfelt family tribute to musical legend Lonnie Donegan is to grace the stage of the Riverhead Theatre in Louth later this year.

Singer and songwriter Donegan was a giant of the music industry in the 1950s and 1960s, and had a huge influence on the British pop and rock industry.

He achieved 31 UK top-30 hit singles, including three number ones, and became known as the king of skiffle, which is a genre of folk music, with influences from blues, country and jazz.

He died at the age of 71 in Market Deeping, Lincolnshire. But now his two sons, Anthony Donegan and award-winning songwriter and star of the TV blockbuster, ‘The Voice UK’, Peter Donegan, have put together a show to celebrate their dad’s life and to keep his legacy alive.

Peter Donegan, one of Lonnie Donegan's sons, who has appeared on the hit TV show, 'The Voice UK'. (PHOTO BY: sjbmarketing)

An exclusive event, ‘Lonnie Donegan: The Stories And The Songs’ will be presented at the Louth theatre on Saturday, April 26, starting at 7.30 pm.

In a show packed with laughter, singing and a lot of foot-stomping fun, the brothers also promise a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse into life growing up with a musical legend as their father.

Peter said: “We are looking forward to performing in the Riverhead Theatre and bringing the venue alive with the music of our late father.

"We will be sharing insights into our lives as we grew up and performing some of the very best of Lonnie’s music.

Anthony Donegan, who is keeping his dad's legacy alive with the Lonnie Donegan Jnr Band. (PHOTO BY: sjbmarketing)

“We consider this ‘pay-back’ for all the stories he used to tell about us!

“He told the neighbours in a way that would have surely shocked Mary Whitehouse! Expect some outrageous stories, not suitable for the faint-hearted, as well some heartwarming ones.”

Lonnie Donegan spent a total of 335 weeks in the UK’s official singles chart. His number one hits were ‘Cumberland Gap’, ‘Gamblin’ Man/Putting On The Style’ and ‘My Old Man’s A Dustman’, while he was also the first British male singer to record two top hits in the USA.

In 1995, Donegan received an Ivor Novello lifetime achievement award, and in 2000, he was awarded the MBE.

Musical legend Lonnie Donegan, who had 31 UK top-30 hit singles in the 1950s and 1960s, including three number ones. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

He was midway through a UK tour in November 2022 when he suffered a fatal heart-attack, just before he was due to perform alogside the Rolling Stones at a memorial concert for George Harrison, of the Beatles.

Son Peter toured with Lonnie as his pianist from the age of 18. Six years ago, he entered BBC1’s ‘The Voice UK’, where another musical legend, Sir Tom Jones, turned his chair during his audition. They then performed a poignant duet of ‘I’ll Never Fall In Love Again’, a song that Lonnie had written for Jones in the 1960s.

Anthony continues to blaze a trail for skiffle with the Lonnie Donegan Jnr Band, who perform at theatres, festivals and events across the country and also abroad.

Tickets for the brothers’ show cost £24 (booking fee applies) and are available online by visiting louthriverheadtheatre.com or by calling the theatre’s box office on 01507 600350. Members of the audience must be aged 18 or over.