Buddy Holly musical set to wow crowds on its visit to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story
By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story is coming to the area soon.Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story is coming to the area soon.
Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story is coming to the area soon.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 9 to 11.

On the back of a successful 30th year anniversary tour, this smash hit rock and roll musical is back in the UK for 2023 and visits the area in October.

Buddy has enjoyed phenomenal success, playing a record-breaking 4,668 performances over 580 weeks on tour in the UK and Ireland, as well as 5,822 performances over 728 weeks in London’s West End.

    Buddy tells the enduring story of the musical icon’s meteoric rise from his Southern rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and then his tragic death at just 22.

    In 18 short months, the bespectacled boy from Texas revolutionised the face of contemporary music.

    Buddy presents two hours of music with more than 20 timeless classics such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Everyday and Rave On.

    Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

