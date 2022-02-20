Bumper line-up of music talent all set to play at The Drill in Lincoln

Soft Machine are to perform at The Drill in Lincoln later this year.

The Drill, Lincoln.

The iconic Lincoln Drill Hall (now re-branded as The Drill) is back after a two-year period which saw it close down and change ownership to Lincoln College.The college has done a fantastic job of refurbishment, to include all new sound and lightning systems to improve the experience of concertgoers, and an appealing line-up of music acts is set to appear there.Among those set to appear will be: Lincoln Rocks, Saturday, March 5; The Band From County Hell, Saturday, March 19; Ramonas, Friday, March 25; Very Santana, Saturday, March 26; Soft Machine (pictured above) Sunday, March 27.Also appearing there will be: Crow Black Chicken, Friday, April 8; Skids, Sunday, May 1; Martin Kemp – Back To The 80s Party, Friday, May 6; Lincoln Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival, Saturday, May 7; The Phonics, Friday, June 17; The South, Saturday, July 16; Bootleg Blondie, Friday, July 29.

www.solidentertainments.com

