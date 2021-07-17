Butlin's resort in Skegness announces return of epic live music weekends

Butlin's resort director Alex Saul outside the new Studio 36.

After 18 months, the adult only Live Music Weekends will be making their much anticipated comeback, with decade-themed weekends and specialist breaks.

Chase & Status are headlining Ministry of Sound The Weekender with other acts including Paul Oakenfold and Holy Goof.

Party breaks see Peter Andre at 90s Reloaded and Atomic Kitten and Shayne Ward playing the Back to the 2000s weekend, to name a few.

Each weekend is guaranteed to have incredible live music, Ibiza-worthy DJ sets and the very best tribute acts.

When guests aren’t dancing and singing along to their favourite acts, they can choose from a range of exciting activities, all included in the price of a break. Make a splash at the biggest and best pool parties, laugh out loud at live comedy shows or dance the night away at the silent discos.

There’s 16* Live Music Weekends to choose from in 2021, including classic acts from the 70s, 80, 90s and noughties as well as themed breaks like Ibiza Legends, Disco Inferno and Soul Weekender. T

To add to the excitement, each weekend's fancy dress theme means guests can dig out their favourite costumes, leave their inhibitions at the door and go wild.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming back our iconic Live Music Weekends after a year-long hiatus!

"We’ve got some incredible acts performing for the first time so the countdown to September is well and truly on. With amazing headliners and top-class support acts, we can’t wait to see friends coming together for the ultimate reunion after such a tough year.

"We’re all about the entertainment and we know our guests come to party, socialise and enjoy the amazing live acts. Whatever music you’re into, we’ve got the perfect Live Music Weekend for you!”

The Live Music Weekends breaks start from £95 per person and includes access to all music venues and a wide range of activities on offer at each resort. The live music is hosted indoors, so no need to worry about the British weather ruining the party.