Cancer charity to benefit from opera singer’s album

Timeless Favourites by Elaine Huckle is being sold to raise funds for Macmillan Support Charity. EMN-210830-182542001

Elaine Huckle produced Timeless Favourites when the covid virus levels of infection had lowered and while works were going on at Great Hale church where she is a churchwarden.

Elaine said: “Like every musician I obviously wanted to keep singing during the pandemic and this was one thing I could do. I also know of two families at this moment who are using the services of Macmillan Support in our own village. I always wanted to support this charity after my own experiences of cancer years ago, because I found their help to be very caring.”

Elaine said she worked hard to recover from her cancer and has since sung with international artists.

All the songs and arias on the album were suggested by others for her to sing.

A supporter paid for the album to be made so every penny will go to Macmillan Support.

“I have already sold nearly £700 worth which I am thrilled about. I am hoping to sell as many as I can over the next year,” said Elaine, who said it is also about giving hope to those with the disease.