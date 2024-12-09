Candlelit carol service to be held at ‘Ramblers church’ in Walesby

Walesby Old Church. Photo: Google Streetview

The annual Candlelit Carol Service at the Old Church in Walesby – known as ‘the Ramblers Church’ - will be held on Saturday (December 14).

The event will start at 7pm and music will be provided once again by the Salvation Army Band from Gainsborough.

Local group Da Capo will be performing and Stonesthrow from Derby will also sing their own composition of The Ramblers Church and two other songs.

As well as being a wonderful start to Christmas, the service is also a major fund raising event for the Friends of the Old Church and especially so this year as they have taken over responsibility for the fixed costs of keeping the church open, which amount to approximately £2,000 per year. That is in addition to funding ongoing maintenance and repairs to the fabric of the building.

Peter Braithwaite from the Friends said: “There are two projects at the moment - the first is to eliminate damp which is penetrating from outside at one end of the north aisle and then to remove and replace the internal plaster which has been damaged by the damp. This is very similar to a project completed last year at the other end of the aisle.

"The other project is a full overhaul of the roof which we expect will be done in the near future.

"The cost of these two projects will exceed £10,000.”

As usual coffee, mince pies and mulled wine will be served after the service. They look forward to welcoming as many people as possible, hoping for dry weather but Wellingtons or boots are recommended and although part of the track will be lit, a torch is always advisable.