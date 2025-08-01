Carnival rocks and rolls through seaside town

The event on Sunday (July 27) saw the village streets crowded with spectators to watch the colourful participants who this year based their outfits on a rock ’n’ roll theme.

Chairman of the Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival organising committee, Stuart Martin said it was a fantastic day with a very good attendance.

Several musical acts performed during the day, with Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley impersonators wowing the crowd as they fulfilled a moment never seen in real life as the two icons sang together.

"That was a highlight,” said Stuart.

"The parade was fantastic with over to classic cars on display and street artists all day long."

The Humberside Police Band provided accompaniment for the parade, along with the Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band while the Tennyson Tappers danced on the live stage too.

Stuart said there had been fears it might rain but the weather stayed fine and they rounded off the evening with ‘Doo-wop’ singer Kelly Brazil at the Bacchus Hotel.

Stuart had also been involved backstage and presenting at the Mablethorpe Beach Party held on the Saturday evening, organised by Mablethorpe Town Council.

He and the Mayor inflated dozens of beach balls to give out to children and the crowd was entertained by Showaddywaddy, Basil brush and ska band and an Abba tribute act.

Stuart said: “It was packed with 8,000-9,000 people and everyone had a thoroughly good time, with a firework show at the end.

"Now we have to top it next year – and we have already begun working on it with the town council who are very supportive and give us a small grant.”

