Catch comedy ace Crissy Rock in Gainsborough and Scunthorpe visits

Plowright Theatre Scunthorpe, September 23/Trinity Arts Centre Gainsborough, September 24.
Get ready for an evening of laughter when the multi-talented performer brings her rescheduled tour to two Lincolnshire venues later this year.Best known as one of the stars of ITV1’s hit series Benidorm – and with a number of acting awards to her name - Crissy Rock is also one of the most outrageous stand up comedians of her generation. From her hilarious routines directed at useless partners (well, men in general) to her journey through the onset of middle age, Crissy’s non-stop blasts of comedy hit the right note every time.You may have seen Crissy more recently on Lorraine, Loose Women, The Full Monty, Celebs on the Farm and Celebrity Masterchef, but in 2021 she’s hitting the road and aims have you rolling in the aisles.
Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/