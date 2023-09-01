Catch folk aces Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth in Gainsborough gig
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 14.
Music fans in the area won’t want to miss this forthcoming appearance by two of the finest instrumentalists in traditional music.
The pair will combine to bring a tour-de-force of breathtaking performances to the Trinity Street-based venue.
Will, one of the finest harmonica players of his generation, is an award-winning and accomplished musician who has performed across the globe.
Jenn has become one of the most notable folk guitarists on the UK acoustic music scene, having won 'Musician of the Year' at the 2019 Scots Trad Music Awards.
She is a lynchpin of the vibrant and thriving Scottish folk scene, performing regularly with a wide range of high profile folk artists, including experimental folk-jam group The Blas Collective.
Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
