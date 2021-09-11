Catch Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members in action

Saturday, September 18, Morton Church
The final show in Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society’s long-awaited return to performing action is not to be missed this weekend. The society’s members can be seen in a concert called A Night at the West End.The series of shows has featured Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society’s first performances since way back in September 2019.Fans of musical theatre will be able to enjoy both group and solo numbers from different West End shows including Oklahoma, Mamma Mia, My Fair Lady, Wicked, Anything Goes, Hamilton and more.Shows have already been performed at Gringley Church, and Marton & Gate Burton Village Hall. This final performance, to be held at Morton Church, will start at 7pm.
Details: Tickets are £6.50 each and can be bought on the door.There will be a raffle and refreshments for those attending.