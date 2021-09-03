Caythorpe Gala set to go ahead without paratroopers

Due to other operational commitments the paratroopers will not be able to attend the parade on the Sunday for the church service, but there will be representatives. Veterans will still be attending.
The gala will feature: a dog show (starting at 12.15pm), an ABBA tribute act (at 1pm and 3pm), pursuit bikes, a Caythorpe vs. Veterans football match, tug of war, children’s games, an ABBA fancy dress competition, a raffle, live music, glitter tattoos, a traditional ice cream van, a barbecue, tea and cake, a bar, a welly wanging championship, and more than 30 stalls featuring food, drink and artisan crafts.
There will be a charity collection for Macmillan Cancer Support.