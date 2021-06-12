Celebrate 40 years in showbiz with music star Tony Hadley on new tour

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe May 20, 2022.
One of the most renowned voices in British music, Tony Hadley has announced a huge UK tour for 2022, celebrating 40 years in music.Marking four decades since Tony first released music with former band Spandau Ballet (the tour was originally planned for 2020), Tony will perform with The Fabulous TH Band.Tony’s unmistakeable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago.Fittingingly for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career, both as voice of Spandau Ballet and as a solo artist.Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums while as a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands, and orchestras.
Details: For more on the show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk