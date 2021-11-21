Celine Dion tribute heads for Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 18.
Fans of the Canadian songstress from right across the area will want to head for the Trinity Street-based venue in December for this tribute show celebrating the music of Celine Dion.Celine – My Heart Will Go On is a show you will definitely want to catch as it tours across the UK.My Heart Will Go On is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.Celine – My Heart Will Go On stars January Butler as Celine Dion and an outstanding live band, who will be providing the all-important musical backing.The audience members are taken on a magical ride through four decades of hits that include The Power Of Love, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, I'm Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On and many more…
Details: For tickets, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/