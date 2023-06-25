Gunby Estate, Spilsby, The Secret Garden: July 22/Elsham Hall Gardens and Country Park, The Secret Garden, July 23/The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, Sense and Sensibility, August 20/Petwood Hotel, Stixwould Road, Woodhall Spa, The Importance of Being Earnest, August, 6.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be bringing its tour to its home county this summer.

The critically acclaimed Lincolnshire-based theatre company has been touring shows for more than 20 years.

Check out Chapterhouse Theatre Company's performances in the area this summer.

Theatre under the open sky is the perfect pastime for those long summer evenings, and audiences are welcome to relax with a picnic while they watch the show unfold.

This trio of shows has something for all tastes and to suit all ages. Theatre fans in the county won’t want to miss out.

Details: For tickets, please visit www.seetickets.com or call 0871 220 0260. More details of Chapterhouse’s summer tours can be found at www.chapterhouse.org.

