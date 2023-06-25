Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Chapterhouse offers up summer of outdoor theatre fun at county venues

Chapterhouse Theatre Company
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Gunby Estate, Spilsby, The Secret Garden: July 22/Elsham Hall Gardens and Country Park, The Secret Garden, July 23/The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, Sense and Sensibility, August 20/Petwood Hotel, Stixwould Road, Woodhall Spa, The Importance of Being Earnest, August, 6.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be bringing its tour to its home county this summer.

The critically acclaimed Lincolnshire-based theatre company has been touring shows for more than 20 years.

Most Popular
    Check out Chapterhouse Theatre Company's performances in the area this summer.Check out Chapterhouse Theatre Company's performances in the area this summer.
    Check out Chapterhouse Theatre Company's performances in the area this summer.

    Theatre under the open sky is the perfect pastime for those long summer evenings, and audiences are welcome to relax with a picnic while they watch the show unfold.

    This trio of shows has something for all tastes and to suit all ages. Theatre fans in the county won’t want to miss out.

    Details: For tickets, please visit www.seetickets.com or call 0871 220 0260. More details of Chapterhouse’s summer tours can be found at www.chapterhouse.org.

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Lincoln